'There's A Turkey In My House': Mass. Woman Finds Wild Bird In Living Room

Photo: Getty Images

A Massachusetts woman was shocked to find a wild turkey inside her home last week.

“I’m like, ‘there’s a turkey on my windowsill, oh my God!” Lisa Spencer recanted while speaking with WBZ-TV , claiming she "froze" when she saw the bird in her family room.

Spencer said she believes the bird may have entered through a basement door that was kept open while she had cleaning done to the home.

She said the local Newton Police dispatcher couldn't believe her when she explained the issue over the phone.

“I’m telling her, ‘this is not a joke, this is not a prank,'” Spencer said via WBZ-TV . “There’s a turkey in my house!”

Spencer said local police didn't have an animal unit control unit available at the time of her emergency call so she and her daughter attempted to find a professional to remove the bird, but found it would cost hundreds of dollars.

She said bird continued to fly around and left "presents all over the floor, all over my furniture."

Spencer added that the turkey "seemed quite comfortable" but eventually walked out of the door after about an hour inside her home.

“I let him know if he didn’t leave he was probably going to be dinner,” Spencer said, joking about giving the bird an ultimatum. “Just kidding.”