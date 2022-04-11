ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

This Is Nevada's Best Date Night Restaurant

By Ginny Reese
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What comes to mind when you think of the perfect date night restaurant ? Cozy seating, dim lighting, delicious food ...?

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best date night restaurant. The website states, "When we think of the perfect date night, images of cosy corners, charming ambience and easy conversation over plates of delicious food often come to mind. Although we're partial to relaxed and intimate spaces, crisp white tablecloths with leather-bound menus have there place too, for those special anniversaries and times you want to be a bit fancy."

According to the website, the best date night restaurant in Nevada is Esther's Kitchen in Las Vegas. The website explains what makes this eatery so special:

"Swerve the glitzy Strip for a more relaxed, intimate meal at this rustic-chic Italian spot in the trendy Arts District. The interior of Esther's Kitchen is warm and bright, with wood-panelled walls and an open kitchen that sends out crowd-pleasing plates of porchetta and incredible house-made pasta . It’s also great for weekend brunch. Whenever you visit, order the sourdough bread , served warm, soft and with just the right amount of chewiness."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's best date night restaurant.

IN THIS ARTICLE
FOOD & DRINKS
