Germany Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Deal With CureVac, GSK Until 2029

Coronavirus infection rates are rising in nearly half of the UK’s local areas, analysis of the latest official statistics suggest – with all but six of the top 100 increases coming in England.As free universal testing in England was brought to an end this week, health secretary Sajid Javid insisted that people must “learn to live with Covid”.But with official estimates suggesting cases have hit record levels, a UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) spokesperson told The Independent on Saturday that “the pandemic is not over”.According to the most recent UKHSA figures, which are based on official testing data,...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO