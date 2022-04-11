ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany Inks COVID-19 Vaccine Deal With CureVac, GSK Until 2029

By Vandana Singh
Germany has signed a contract with CureVac BV CVAC and its partner GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK for domestically produced mRNA vaccines to bolster supplies for pandemic preparedness. The five-year contract allows...

