West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach CRA Seeking Restaurant/Lounge Operator for Newly Restored Sunset Lounge in City’s Historic Northwest District

Editorials
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoca Raton, FL – The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) seeking an experienced restaurant/lounge operator to manage programming and operations for the historic Sunset Lounge venue in the City of West Palm Beach’s burgeoning Northwest District. Interested parties have until May 11,...



