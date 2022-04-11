Seattle Channel staff recognized with 10 Northwest Emmy nominations

Seattle Channel is honored to receive ten Northwest Regional Emmy Award nominations from the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). Announced via social media on Friday, the nominations highlight the quality and breadth of programming produced by Seattle Channel in 2021.

The municipal TV station received nominations in a broad range of program categories including business/consumer, arts/entertainment, historical/cultural, sports, public affairs, and interview/discussion. The team was also recognized in the Editor craft category. Finally, Seattle Channel received a nomination for Overall Excellence, where the station will compete for this top accolade with some of the region’s best commercial and public television stations.

“I am extremely proud of and humbled by the talent and perseverance of the Seattle Channel team,” said Shannon Gee, Seattle Channel’s general manager. “This recognition highlights the heart and commitment the team puts into their storytelling and coverage of the community. Seattle Channel always aims to reflect and engage with our city while acknowledging and appreciating our collective history and culture, our struggles and triumphs. Congratulations Seattle Channel for these nominations and for the work you all do every day.”

The Northwest Regional Emmy Awards will be announced on June 4. The NATAS region includes five states: Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. A complete listing of the nominees can be found on the NATAS website.

Three of the Seattle Channel’s outstanding community partners were recognized for work that aired on the channel in 2021. Look, Listen and Learn TV, the locally-produced early learning kids show that airs weekend mornings on Seattle Channel, received a nomination in the Children/Youth/Teens category. Regular contributor KD Hall received nominations for two pieces that appeared on the Seattle Channel: one each in the Public Affairs Program and Children/Youth/Teens category. Film and documentary producers Fidget Films received a nomination in the Arts/Entertainment – Long Form category for a documentary titled “NWDC Lloyd Herman, The Accidental Curator.”

Here are some of the Emmy-nominated pieces that appeared on Seattle Channel:

Business/Consumer – Short and Long Form Content

CityStream Kenmore Air Anniversary & Native Soul Cuisine: Shannon Gee, Executive Producer; Norm Ohashi, Senior Producer; Randy Eng, Producer/Photographer/Editor; Chris Barnes, Producer/Photographer/Editor; Jenny Cunningham, Producer/Reporter; Aileen Imperial, Producer/Photographer/Editor; and Pete Cassam, Photographer/Editor.

Arts/Entertainment – Short Form Content

Fashion designer Gustavo Apiti: Christopher Barnes, Producer.

Historical/Cultural – Short Form Content

What Happened to the Bubbleator?: Christopher Barnes, Photographer/Editor; Feliks Banel, Producer.

Historical/Cultural – Long Form Content

CityStream: Art Inspiration & Historic Preservation: Shannon Gee, Executive Producer; Norm Ohashi, Senior Producer; Enrique Cerna, Host/Producer; Vincent Pierce, Producer/Photographer/Editor; Randy Eng, Producer/Photographer/Editor; Roberta Romero, Narrator; Peggy Lycett, Editor; Ian Devier, Producer/Photographer/Editor.

Sports Story – Short and Long Form Content

Seattle Kraken: Supporting Equity: Brian Callanan, Reporter; Ian Devier, Photographer/Editor.

Public Affairs Program

CityStream: Searching for Connections & Straight Shooters: Shannon Gee, Executive Producer; Norm Ohashi, Senior Producer; Linda Byron, Host; Nicole Sanchez, Producer/Reporter; Enrique Cerna, Producer/Reporter/Photographer; Ian Devier, Producer/Photographer/Editor; Randy Eng, Producer/Photographer/Editor.

Interview/Discussion

City Inside/Out : Police Reform: Susan Han, Producer; Brian Callanan, Producer/Host; Matt Peterson, Photography/Editor; Vincent Pierce, Director.

Seattle Channel congratulates community partners Fidget Films; KD Hall; and Look, Listen and Learn TV on their nominations for productions that have appeared on Seattle Channel:

Arts/Entertainment – Long Form Content

Northwest Designer Craftsmen Living Treasures: Lloyd Herman, The Accidental Curator: Fidget.tv; Gayle Podrabsky, Director; John Forsen, Producer.

Public Affairs Program

A Time for Vigilance: Sickle Cell & Racial Justice in a Pandemic: KD Hall Foundation; KD Hall, Executive Producer; Alisa Prinos, Cinematographer.

Children/Youth/Teens

Look, Listen and Learn TV: You’re the Bee’s Knees (Season 2, Episode 3): Look, Listen And Learn TV; Val Thomas-Matson, Executive Producer; David Tanner, Director.

Children/Youth/Teens

Washington State’s Black Women in the Arts: Northwest African American Museum; KD Hall, Producer.