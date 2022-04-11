ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz demands Yale punish protesters who disrupted ‘free speech’ event featuring anti-LGBT+ group

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
 2 days ago

Texas Senator Ted Cruz joined fellow Republicans in calling on Yale University to punish a group of students who disrupted an event last month that included a designated LGBT + hate group, as he braces for protests against his own visit to the school.

In what has billed by conservatives as an attack on “free speech”, the students held placards during the 10 March event by Yale’s Federalist Society, a traditionally conservative group, to voice their opposition, as Yale Daily News reported.

It included a speaker from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), who have been described as “anti-LGBT+” by the Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC). It also designates the Christian organisation as a “LGBT+ hate group”.

The ADF has advocated for the recriminalisation of homosexuality in the US, and has defend the “sterilisation” of transgender individuals, according to the SPLC.

In the letter addressing the protest against ADF’s general counsel Kristen Waggoner, Mr Cruz wrote: “Instead of engaging with the panelists, a shocking number of Yale Law students hurled constant insults and obscenities at them and tried to prevent them from speaking and being heard.”

“‘Our nation desperately needs the next generation of attorneys, legislators, judges, and Supreme Court justices to be marked by the character and values that undergird the American legal profession and a free society.”

His comments were in reference to the law students and others who were among those who disrupted the event last month at Yale’s campus in New Haven, Connecticut.

Mr Cruz also attacked Yale for a statement issued following the protest and conservative furore which said: “Under the University’s free expression policy, student groups have every right to invite speakers to campus, and others have every right to voice opposition.”

“Our commitment to free speech is clear and unwavering. Because unfettered debate is essential to our mission, we allow people to speak even when their speech is flatly inconsistent with our core values.”

That statement by dean Heather Gerken, according to the Texas Republican , “grossly downplayed the chaos they [the protesters] wrought” and also “defended” the students, who he said needed to be disciplined.

“Dean Gerken, we urge you to take concrete action to correct the course of Yale Law School,” said the letter. “Our nation desperately needs the next generation of attorneys, legislators, judges, and Supreme Court justices to be marked by the character and values that undergird the American legal profession and a free society.”

Other signatories to the letter on Friday included Utah Senator Mike Lee, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, and Congressman Louie Gohmert, who famously suggested in Congress in 2016 that same sex couples could not be sent to a future Mars colony because they cannot reproduce, as Vox reported.

LGBT+ individuals and particularly transgender people have come under increasing attack by Republicans, who have passed around a dozen bans on school sports participation for transgender youth. While in Florida schools have been banned from discussing LGBT+ issues with at least third grade and below.

Mr Cruz was due to record a podcast episode from Yale on Monday night following the letter to Dean Gerken, with some form of protest expected.

The Independent has approached Yale and Mr Cruz for comment.

Comments / 821

Jose Realestg
2d ago

Ted Cruz seems to not know the difference between hate speech and free speech, does he even care about the protesters' constitutional right to protest? why are conservatives rights more valuables than anyone else's??

Reply(60)
320
Independant
2d ago

Cruz desperate to stay relevant to the Cult. We have freedom of speech we don’t have freedom to slander. Republicans slander and groom children.

Reply(18)
246
LemUUU
2d ago

Free speech is a 2 way street. You are free to speak your opinions, also people are allowed to speak out against your opinions. I'm not so sure what is difficult to understand about this concept

Reply(56)
143
The Week

Ted Cruz asked if he'd 'fellate another man' during Yale Q&A

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sputtered before answering a risqué question during a Q&A session at Yale University on Monday, Mediaite reports. "Assuming that it would end global hunger, would you fellate another man?" the questioner asked. Mediaite referred to the questioner as a student. In the video, he identifies himself as "Evan" after approaching the microphone during a live taping of the podcast Verdict with Ted Cruz.
MySanAntonio

Ted Cruz sends his daughters to a Houston 'anti-racist' private school

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas helped lead the Republican charge against anti-racism efforts at a private school in Washington during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing this week for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. But leaders at the private school in Houston where the senator sends his two daughters have articulated a similar commitment.
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s daughters attend ‘antiracist’ school, despite attacks on critical race theory during KBJ hearing

Senator Ted Cruz tore into Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson this week for being on the board of an exclusive Washington, DC, private school whose curriculum he believes is “overflowing with critical race theory.” That’s even though the expensive private school in Texas that his own children attend has expressed similar commitments to diversity and inclusion.During the confirmation hearings in the Senate, the Texas Republican honed in on Ms Jackson’s work with Georgetown Day, a private school which has recommended teaching texts such as Ibram X Kendi’s Antiracist Baby, a text which advocates for teaching children about racism...
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says wife of Supreme Court justice is part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
Daily Mail

New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump breaks promise to ride a HORSE to court as he's tried for 'rioting' at the Capitol on January 6, even though he never entered the building or engaged any violence

A New Mexico lawmaker who founded Cowboys for Trump has broken his promise to ride a horse to court as he stands trial for taking part in the January 6 riots. Couy Griffin instead arrived at Monday's hearing in Washington DC in a truck that was pulling a horse trailer after claiming that he wanted to avoid making a 'spectacle' of proceedings.
The Independent

Lauren Boebert’s ‘Micky’ tweet derails congresswoman’s attack on Disney

Lauren Boebert attracted a significant chunk of the internet’s attention on Monday night after firing off a tweet attacking the Walt Disney Company that likely would have benefited from a second pair of eyes, as an unmissable typo derailed the Republican congresswoman’s rant against the company into a very public self-own.The Colorado congresswoman had tweeted out a line that was likely in response to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which broadly bans the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity from the classroom in kindergarten through third grade settings, while discouraging anything of that nature that the bill...
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
