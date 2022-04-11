Somerset County woman accused of threatening man with a pocketknife

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Windber woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill a man with her pocketknife.

Nichole Mitchell, 45, reportedly showed up at a man’s apartment building in Paint Township just before 2 a.m. April 7. The man opened his front door and looked down the stairs to see Mitchell forcing herself through the main door.

The man had a restraining order on Mitchell and repeatedly asked her to leave only for her to go up the stairs and threaten him with a pocketknife, the complaint read. While trying to force herself up the stairs to the apartment, the man told police she said “I’ll f***ing kill you” just before he was able to get the knife from her.

Mitchell left and police later arrived to find footprints on the door with some of the plastic broken. The man had superficial cuts on his arms and hands and handed over her pocketknife to police.

State troopers made their way to Mitchell’s residence where police said she admitted to going over to the man’s apartment and an altercation happened and at one point used her pocketknife against the man.

Mitchell was placed in Somerset County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

Court documents show that Mitchell was charged in March with burglary and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing for both cases is scheduled for April 13.

