Council Bluffs man suffers injuries in Mills County motorcycle crash

(Glenwood) A Pottawattamie County man was flown from the scene following a motorcycle accident in Mills County on Sunday.

The Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Brian Deyo, of Council Bluffs, was found unconscious and bleeding from the head. He was taken to Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Deyo was observed on Sunday afternoon getting ready to turn from Highway 34 eastbound onto Hillman Road northbound when he locked up his brakes for a split second, cut in front of a car in the turning lane, lost control, and crashed at the intersection at slow speeds.

In other activity the Sheriff’s Office reports four arrests.

35-yera-old Danis Marita Brown, of Omaha, is charged with Possession of Contraband in Correction Institution and Trespass 1st. Bond was set at $5,300.

35-year-old Daniel John Vornbrock, of Glenwood, is charged with Driving While Barred.

36-year-old Nicholas Lynn Wolfe, of Malvern, faces a charge of OWI 2nd Offense.

60-year-old Mark Alan Schmahl, of St. Joseph, MO, faces a charge of OWI 1st Offense.