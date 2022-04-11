Mission police release ages of teens shot in Sunday shooting

Mission Police Chief Dan Madden gave an update Monday afternoon on the double shooting Sunday night that left one teenager dead and another wounded.

The male victim, who died from his injuries, was 16-years-old, and the female victim, who is still in the hospital, is 13-years-old.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in the Silverwood Apartments.

The 13-year-old female victim is expected to recover from her injuries.

Madden said the shooting started because of some sort of altercation, and both victims were not residents of Mission, Kansas.

A suspect is not in custody as of Monday afternoon.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with the correction that the male victim who died was 16-years-old and the female victim was 13-years-old.

