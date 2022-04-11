ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears announces she is pregnant

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kP1Cz_0f62mWJ800

(NEXSTAR) – Britney Spears has announced she is pregnant just months after her long-standing conservatorship was terminated.

In a post to Instagram Monday, the 40-year-old recounted how she lost “so much weight” before taking a trip to Maui “only to gain it back.”

“My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly,'” Spears wrote. “So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby.”

Britney Spears talks freedom in new video

She continued, saying that she won’t be out in public much to avoid the paparazzi and reflected on how, when she was previously pregnant, she “had perinatal depression.”

Perinatal depression occurs during or after pregnancy, according to the National Institute of Mental Health . Mothers experiencing perinatal depression may experience feelings of extreme sadness, anxiety, and fatigue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yl2nM_0f62mWJ800
Singer Britney Spears, center, and her sons Sean Federline and Jayden James Federline arrive at the world premiere of “The Smurfs 2” at the Regency Village Theatre on Sunday, July 28, 2013 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“I have to say it is absolutely horrible,” Spears said. “Women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret.”

Spears already has two sons – Jayden, 15, and Sean, 16 – with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, making this the first child for her and fiance Sam Asghari.

The singer was released from her conservatorship in November after nearly 14 years. Her father established the conservatorship when Spears was a 26-year-old new mother in 2008.

Taco Bell’s first restaurants only offered 5 items, and most are no longer on the menu

The decision to terminate the conservatorship capped a stunning odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of it, hire her own attorney, have her father removed from power and finally win the freedom to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions for the first time in over a decade.

Among the allegations during the conservatorship was that Spears was unable to have children because an IUD had been implanted. It’s unclear whether or not that allegation was true but, after the conservatorship came to an end, Spears posted to Instagram saying she was “thinking about having another baby.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with lighter northeast winds and high temperatures in the mid 70s. FRIDAY: Skies will be partly sunny on Friday as we warm back up to near 80 degrees. Rain chances are low, but it looks like a few isolated storms could move into Central Mississippi by Friday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Video shows funnel cloud moving through Jackson-metro area

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson. The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The funnel cloud moved across the area […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

49 arrested in MET operation in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) and other agencies arrested 49 suspects during a Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) operation in Jackson. The operation happened April 8-10. Officials said there was an emphasis on the Capitol Complex Improvement District. “This operation is a major loss for criminals in Jackson, but […]
JACKSON, MS
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Jesus
Person
Britney Spears
Larry Brown Sports

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issues statement on husband’s death

Dwayne Haskins’ wife issued a statement on Thursday addressing her husband’s death and thanking fans for their support. In a statement that was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers, Kalabrya Haskins began by thanking “every loving soul who has supported our family during this arduous time of loss.” She also shared service information for Dwayne. You can read the full statement below:
NFL
StyleCaster

Does Britney See Her Kids? Here’s Her Custody Agreement With K-Fed Amid Her Pregnancy

Click here to read the full article. Ever since her conservatorship began, Britney Spears’ custody of her kids with Kevin Federline has been subject to changes. It begs the question: Where does their custody agreement stand today? Britney Spears and Kevin Federline were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons together. The pair welcomed their first son, Sean Preston, in 2005. Their second son, Jayden James, was born in 2006. Britney filed for divorce from K-Fed in November 2016, just two months after the birth of their youngest child. The singer cited irreconcilable differences in her filing at the...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Britney Spears casually returns to Instagram after vanishing from the platform

Britney Spears has returned to Instagram two days after vanishing from the social media site.On Wednesday (16 March), the singer’s account could no longer be found, causing fans on Twitter to share their confusion over Spears’s absence from the platform. However, Spears returned on Friday (18 March), making no comment about the temporary deletion. Her comeback post saw her posing for the camera in a white top with a simple rose emoji caption. Her fans joyfully welcomed her back in the comments section.“Queen of returning unannounced,” wrote one fan. “We missed you queen,” said another. ...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Pregnancy Test
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

David Muir returns to GMA for emotional tribute to Robin Roberts

David Muir is part of a large group of Good Morning America stars who are celebrating the tenure and achievements of a key member of the team. The ABC anchor joined in to pay tribute to GMA's Robin Roberts ahead of her milestone on-air celebration, when she marks 20 years with the morning show.
WORLD
Maya Devi

Britney Spears absconds from Instagram and rejoins casually

Britney Spears rejoined Instagram discreetly after disappearing from Instagram four days ago. The world-renowned American singer disappeared from the social media platform on Wednesday,16th March. Her fans on Twitter shared their confusions and doubts over her absence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Britney Spears Says Watching 'Euphoria' Was Like Meditation

Britney Spears seems to be just like the rest of us, being obsessed with HBO‘s buzziest show Euphoria. The star, who recently deactivated her Instagram account, went back on the social media platform to share her appreciation for the TV series. She began her post by mentioning that she...
YOGA
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
WJTV 12

Natchez man arrested in deadly DUI crash

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A Natchez man is facing multiple charges after police said drunk driving led to a deadly crash on Tuesday, February 8. Natchez police responded to 75 Melrose Avenue and found three people lying in the roadway after being ejected from their vehicle. Lakedra Thomas, 26, died at the scene. The other […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy