Cornville, AZ

Javelina gets stuck in car near Cornville, Ariz.

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
A hungry javelina in Arizona ended up going for a drive when it became trapped inside a car.

Deputies in Yavapai County responded to a call last week in Cornville, a community 10 miles south of Sedona, about a javelina stuck in a Subaru station wagon. They determined the car’s hatch back had been left open overnight.

The javelina had jumped in to get to a bag of Cheetos. The hatch closed, trapping it inside. The animal then somehow put the car in neutral, causing it to roll down the driveway. A deputy opened the hatch and the uninjured javelina was able to run back into the wilderness.

