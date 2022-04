Click here to read the full article. More than 14,000 Etsy sellers are going on strike. In February, the e-commerce company, known for selling handmade and vintage items, announced that it would be increasing its transaction fees from 5% to 6.5% starting on April 11, in turn, taking a bigger cut from sellers. “We plan to make significant investments in marketing, seller tools, and creating a world-class customer experience so we can continue this tremendous growth,” Etsy’s CEO Josh Silverman said in a message to users, noting active sellers increased their sales by 23% on average compared to 2019. As a result, many...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO