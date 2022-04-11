Man steals iPhone, crashes car while fleeing the scene, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of stealing an iPhone and then crashing his car while fleeing.

Hiram Alexis Perez, 24, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, theft and accident involving damage to a vehicle, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

The post stated that Perez took an iPhone 12 at the 600 block of U.S. Highway 81 and was fleeing the scene. He then crashed into the back of an F150 at the 100 block of U.S. Highway 281.

Perez then fled from the scene of the crash and was located blocks away by officers, the post stated. The officer at the scene of the accident located three empty beer cans in the front seat.

Officers detected an odor of alcohol coming from Perez’s breath and he admitted to driving the car, police said.

He received medical attention before being transported to the city jail.

Perez was arraigned on April 10 and received bonds totaling $7,000.

