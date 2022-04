● The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway for the second Food City Dirt Race as Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 HighPoint.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), returns to his roots. The third-generation dirt racer from Mitchell, Indiana, looks to capture his second win of the season in Sunday night’s 250-lap event. While Briscoe scored a 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series victory on Bristol’s traditional high-banked, concrete surface, he hopes to be the first to conquer the Last Great Colosseum in the NextGen car in the Cup Series’ only dirt race this weekend.

BRISTOL, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO