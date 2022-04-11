UPDATE: Route 219 reopened after tractor-trailer rollover
UPDATE: Route 219 southbound on-ramp is now open, as of 7:22 p.m.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Route 219 southbound on-ramp from Route 422 is closed after a tractor-trailer rollover, Cambria County 911 reports.
Revloc Fire Department, Blacklick Valley EMS and Cambria Township Police Department are on the scene. The accident happened around 3:10 p.m. and there have not been any injuries reported.
Below is the location of the crash according to 511PA.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates and download the WTAJ app to receive breaking news notifications.
