UPDATE: Route 219 reopened after tractor-trailer rollover

UPDATE: Route 219 southbound on-ramp is now open, as of 7:22 p.m.

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Route 219 southbound on-ramp from Route 422 is closed after a tractor-trailer rollover, Cambria County 911 reports.

Revloc Fire Department, Blacklick Valley EMS and Cambria Township Police Department are on the scene. The accident happened around 3:10 p.m. and there have not been any injuries reported.

Below is the location of the crash according to 511PA.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

