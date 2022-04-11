ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead County, AR

National Weather Service: Special Weather Statement

By Jeff Smithpeters
swark.today
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following was posted by the National Weather Service. …A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Hempstead, central Miller, northeastern Lafayette and northeastern Cass Counties...

swark.today

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 16 News

National Weather Service confirms four EF-1 tornadoes in Arkansas so far

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that four EF-1 tornadoes hit Arkansas Monday. One tornado touched down in Bloomer in Sebastian County, uprooting trees and snapping tree limbs in a wooded area near Fort Chaffe. Another tornado affected Charleston in Franklin County, leaving homes damaged and trees uprooted. A third tornado […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
KAAL-TV

Severe Storms Possible VERY Early Wednesday AM

A very powerful storm system will push a warm front through the area later Tuesday, followed quickly by a cold front late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning. We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms, mainly from 12 AM - 5 AM Wednesday. Damaging wind & a few tornadoes are the primary threats with the very quick-moving storms early Wednesday morning. Be sure to keep it on ABC 6 News on air & online as the ABC 6 Weather Team will be tracking the storms all-night/morning long, keeping you up-to-date, as well as safe before, during, & after the storms!
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, AR
City
Texarkana, AR
City
Lewisville, AR
City
Genoa, AR
County
Hempstead County, AR
City
Buckner, AR
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Spirit Lake#Wind Gust
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

THURSDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with lighter northeast winds and high temperatures in the mid 70s. FRIDAY: Skies will be partly sunny on Friday as we warm back up to near 80 degrees. Rain chances are low, but it looks like a few isolated storms could move into Central Mississippi by Friday […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLBT

LIST: Schools closed, virtual Tuesday due to severe weather

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Tuesday is an Alert Day as a strong storm system is expected to move into Central Mississippi on March 22 bringing heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. The storm threat is expected to increase through the latter part of the morning, continuing through...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
CBS DFW

10 Tornadoes Confirmed In North Texas From Monday, Including Powerful EF3 In Jacksboro

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Survey teams for the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth on Tuesday confirmed ten tornadoes in North Texas, on Monday, March 21. The strongest one was in Jacksboro. The EF3 tornado had maximum wind speeds of 140 to 150 mph. The hardest hit areas were the high school and a nearby subdivision. Nine people suffered minor injuries and 80 homes were damaged, Jacksboro Police said on Tuesday. Due to safety concerns, the Jacksboro Police Department announced a curfew starting at 10:00 p.m. Tuesday to 7:00 a.m. Wednesday. Damage to the Jacksboro High School gym Three other tornadoes struck in Montague County. Two...
JACKSBORO, TX
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy