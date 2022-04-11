ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Newly announced MPD fugitive unit makes 62 arrests in 30 days, says MPD

By Hannah Wallsmith
actionnews5.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has launched a new fugitive unit and a new “Memphis Most Wanted” webpage. The new unit will be in charge...

www.actionnews5.com

