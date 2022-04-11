ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Brandes asks colleagues to back special session on insurance

 April 11, 2022

Cover picture for the articleApril 11, 2022 - St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a longtime vocal proponent of property insurance reform, formally asked fellow lawmakers Friday to support his call for a special legislative session...

Salon

DeSantis eyes special session to target Florida's Black-held congressional seats: report

Florida lawmakers gave their Republican governor nearly everything he demanded during the current legislative session, which ends today. They passed restrictions on abortion, immigration and teaching about race and sexual orientation and gender. They gave him the election fraud police force he said is necessary and capitulated to his threat to veto a water bill pushed by the sugar industry but opposed by Everglades advocates.
FLORIDA STATE
stpetecatalyst.com

Congressional earmarks are back; St. Pete requests $5 million

With Congress reversing its decade-old ban on federal earmarks, albeit under new branding, city officials are making a mad dash to submit applications for federal funding to their local lawmakers – St. Petersburg included. Federal earmarks became known as “pork-barrel spending” before both the House and Senate banned the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEAR

State legislative session ends without addressing property insurance crisis

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida homeowners will likely have to continue riding out high insurance rates, as state lawmakers ended their yearly legislative session without enacting any major property insurance reform bills. State Senator Doug Broxson says he's disappointed -- especially considering the many many letters and calls he's received...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
POLITICO

Are Florida Republicans serious about going after Disney?

It’s A Small World — Is Florida prepared to end its six-decade love affair with Disney? Or is this just election-year posturing that will fade sometime in November?. Can You Feel the Love Tonight? — Disney’s inartful balancing act over Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” measure — or what critics have labeled the "don’t say gay" bill — has earned them sharp criticism all across the political spectrum, but the rhetoric continues to ramp up with Florida Republicans. “They don’t run this state, they will never run this state as long as I’m governor,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Fox News Tuesday evening.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Val Demings' lonely run against Marco Rubio

Zero — There are still a few months to go before Florida is fully immersed in another contentious campaign season, but right now no one appears to be locking down time for television ads in the state, according to an analysis down by AdImpact. Next door — Significant ad-buying...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

GOP-controlled House impeaches Republican attorney general of South Dakota

The South Dakota legislature on Tuesday voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg for running over a pedestrian who Ravnsborg claims to have thought was a deer. Ravnsborg will be suspended from his position, at least temporarily, according to Politico. The decision, handed down in a 36-31 vote, comes despite the state's conclusion last month that the attorney general did not commit an impeachable crime.
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Governor announces special legislative session in April

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Friday that there will be a special session called to provide economic relief. Legislators will also consider a revised supplemental junior spending bill. The governor and legislators worked to agree on parameters for a revised bill and to make sure projects are appropriately budgeted as recurring or […]
POLITICS
POLITICO

Another skirmish over Florida's election laws

Still pending — A federal judge is still trying to sort out what to make of last year’s contentious election law that placed restrictions on dropboxes and mail-in voting. And well, to keep things complicated, the Republican-controlled Legislature passed a new bill this month meant to alter the state’s voting laws even further.
FLORIDA STATE
WTOP

Youngkin calls lawmakers back for special session in April

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants lawmakers back in Richmond in early April to finish this year’s work. The Republican governor issued a proclamation Wednesday saying that a special session will commence April 4. The move comes after the clock ran out during the regular General Assembly session without the...
RICHMOND, VA
WTAP

W. Va. Dems ask Gov. to call special session to suspend gas tax

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia Democrats have asked Republican Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session of the Legislature to address temporarily suspending the state’s gasoline tax. Tuesday’s call comes less than a week after the governor refused their previous request to pause the tax himself....
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Legislators reflect on session, look forward to special sessions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Following the legislative session, 293 bills now wait on the Governor’s desk. Lawmakers passed a $4.6 Billion budget that includes raises for State Troopers and state employees following record-high inflation. Raleigh County Delegate Mick Bates said one of his biggest legislative priorities is ensuring consumer protections for internet customers, leading the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
KPVI Newschannel 6

West Virginia Democrats backing special session to suspend gas tax

(The Center Square) – Amid the high gas prices in West Virginia, state Democratic lawmakers are asking Gov. Jim Justice to call a special session so they can introduce legislation that would temporarily reduce the prices by suspending the gas tax for 30 days. “I think the time is...
GAS PRICE

