MAP: Check out the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Sugar Land and Missouri City, including new Planet Fitness

Are you looking for restaurants in Sugar Land or Missouri City that are now open or opening soon? Check out the newest restaurants in the area or several coming soon below. 1. Bringing Afghan and Mediterranean food, Kabab Shack is now open in Sugar Land. Located at 13134 Dairy Ashford Road, Sugar Land, Kabab Shack opened its doors on March 7, the restaurant confirmed with Community Impact Newspaper. Kabab Shack brings to Sugar Land a host of dishes, including chicken, ribeye, salmon and veggie kebabs; koobideh; and sides, such as chickpeas, eggplant, spinach and kabuli, according to the restaurant’s website. 720-219-2577. www.kabab-shack.com.

SUGAR LAND, TX ・ 27 DAYS AGO