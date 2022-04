MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Replacing Leddie Brown at running back is one of the big keys for the West Virginia football team in 2022. In his four seasons at WVU, Brown rushed for 2,810 yards, the sixth most in school history. He gained over 1,000 yards on the ground in each of his last two seasons (1,010 in 2020 and 1,065 in 2021) and is almost certainly the only Mountaineer with a chance to be selected in this year’s NFL Draft.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO