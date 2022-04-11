ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets optimistic despite posting NBA’s worst record again

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets went 20-62 to finish with...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Lakers Players Were Bothered Because Of LeBron James' Body Language After Russell Westbrook's Poor Plays: "James' Shoulders Would Slump And His Head Would Hang After Botched Opportunities To Score Or Defend."

LeBron James is done for this season, his Los Angeles Lakers didn't qualify for the postseason, and the franchise has to now focus on how they can get better moving forward and ensure that they don't have the same issues they did this year again. A big factor in their future will be the fate of Russell Westbrook, who LeBron James spoke about loving as a teammate in his exit interview on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Camera Caught Referee Bill Kennedy's Reaction At A Woman Who Walked In Front Of The Camera: "What Y'all Think The First Word Was That Went Through His Mind?"

There are times in an NBA game when hilarious things unintentionally happen. That's just part of the game, and fans often enjoy those things happening. One of those moments occurred during the recent Utah Jazz - Portland Trail Blazers game. The NBA's camera has recently caught referee Bill Kennedy staring...
PORTLAND, OR
The Spun

Bubba Watson Rumors Are Swirling: Golf World Reacts

The golf world is speculating about Bubba Watson’s future with the PGA Tour. Earlier this week, a report indicated that Watson could be among the players who join the new Greg Norman-led Saudi League. The PGA Tour has pushed back hard on the Saudi League, which is rumored to...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Houston, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Confirms LeBron James Didn't Call Him After They Met In His Rookie Year: "He May Have Called A Couple Of Times, But Nothing To The Magnitude Of Kobe."

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have never had the closest relationship, with LeBron chasing the GOAT for most of his career to become the greatest of all time himself. NBA insider Jackie MacMullan revealed earlier this year that MJ gave a rookie LeBron James his number but LeBron never really ended up calling him to get his guidance.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says The Lakers Offered Him An Assistant Coaching Position: "They Wanted Me To Come In And Be That Guy Who Could Have Frank Vogel's Back, But Be Respected By The Guys In The Locker Room."

Kendrick Perkins is currently an analyst for ESPN and was a former player. As a former player, he has a unique insight into the game of basketball. He has also been on an NBA championship team during his career, so he knows what it takes to win at the highest level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Payton not sure GP2 will be able to return to Warriors next season

Gary Payton II has played his way into a significant pay raise this offseason. After signing with the Warriors before training camp and earning the 15th and final roster spot heading into the 2021-22 season, Payton's defense and energy off the bench have proven to be integral factors in Golden State's second unit.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
NBA Analysis Network

Cam Reddish Suggested As Potential Trade Target For Rockets

During the 2021-22 NBA season, the New York Knicks made the move to acquire talented wing Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks. Unfortunately, things did not go smoothly between the two parties and it is expected that Reddish could be available for trade once again this offseason. One team to keep an eye on in trade discussions for Reddish is the Houston Rockets.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Writer#Ap Sports#The Houston Rockets
Yardbarker

LeBron James Shares Hot Take On WNBA Draft Eligibility: "Why The Hell Do Those Young Ladies Have To Stay In School For 4 Years Before Being Able To Go Pro?"

With his season over, LeBron James will have a little extra time in his hands for the next few months. On Tuesday, he decided to use it to watch the WNBA Draft. Ass he watched the whole thing play out, the King couldn't help but protest against the eligibility rule that requires all players to be at least 22-years-old.
BASKETBALL
CBS Sports

Pelicans vs. Spurs score: Live NBA play-in tournament updates as New Orleans, San Antonio battle to stay alive

The San Antonio Spurs just produced their worst winning percentage (.415) since Gregg Popovich took over as head coach in the 1996-97 season. Still, they find themselves in a position to possibly punch their ticket into the 2022 NBA playoffs in what could be Popovich's final campaign. First, they'll have to get past the New Orleans Pelicans in Wednesday night's 9 vs. 10 West play-in game. The winner moves on to face the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night for the No. 8 seed. The loser will begin their long offseason. While we still have one half of basketball left to play, it is the Pelicans who own a lead over the Spurs thanks to a huge first half from CJ McCollum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy