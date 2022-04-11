Rockets optimistic despite posting NBA’s worst record again

The San Antonio Spurs just produced their worst winning percentage (.415) since Gregg Popovich took over as head coach in the 1996-97 season. Still, they find themselves in a position to possibly punch their ticket into the 2022 NBA playoffs in what could be Popovich's final campaign. First, they'll have to get past the New Orleans Pelicans in Wednesday night's 9 vs. 10 West play-in game. The winner moves on to face the Los Angeles Clippers Friday night for the No. 8 seed. The loser will begin their long offseason. While we still have one half of basketball left to play, it is the Pelicans who own a lead over the Spurs thanks to a huge first half from CJ McCollum.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO