Chamber Christmas Tree Auction will run from Nov 28th through Dec 2nd
The Jasper-Lake Sam Rayburn Chamber of Commerce is planning a community event to bring both residents and visitors together to celebrate the holidays. Beginning Monday, November 28th, 4:00pm to 6:00pm, you can go by the Chamber office and view Christmas trees to be auctioned off that have been decorated by local businesses. These trees will remain on display at the Chamber from until Friday, December 2nd for viewing, either online or in-person, and to place bids.
Kirbyville’s Avalon Place Nursing Home holding a Blanket Drive
Avalon Place Nursing Home in Kirbyville is holding a Blanket Drive. The facility is requesting donations of new or gently used blankets which will be provided to elderly people in Jasper who are in need this winter. You can drop off blankets at Avalon Place, which is located at 700...
Second of two Sabine Co burglary suspects has been captured
Sabine County Sheriff Tom Maddox has announced that the second of two wanted burglary suspects has now been captured. According to Maddox, deputies have arrested 33-year-old Todd Stevens, of Bronson. He, along with Bryan Best, 32, of Pineland, were named in arrest warrants and the sheriff’s department turned to the...
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 7th, 2022
Calls To Services (October 30 to November 6, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered fifty-three (53) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have twenty-three (23) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eleven (11) housed in Jasper.
Tyler County Sheriff says an arrest has been made in connection with recent burglaries
Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said Monday that he and his deputies had made an arrest in connection with several burglaries that recently occurred in Colmesneil and the surrounding area. Weatherford identified the suspect as Dustin Brooks, 46 of Colmesneil, who is accused of burglarizing the Victory Baptist Church. However,...
Councilman & City Attorney again request alcohol and controlled substance issue on Nov 14th agenda
Jasper City Councilman Anderson Land and Jasper City Attorney Michael Stewart Ratcliff are again requesting that the issue of alcohol and controlled substances at city sponsored events be placed on the Monday, November 14th Jasper City Council meeting agenda. The two have signed off on a written request, while Councilman...
Carolyn Dowden
Carolyn Dowden, 75, of Woodville passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. A native of Livingston, Carolyn was born on August 11, 1947 to Oliver and Ruth McNeil. A resident of Tyler County since 1970, she had also been a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. She is survived by her sons Toby Dowden & wife Leticia of Woodville, Oliver Dowden & Chris Vallet of Woodville, William Dowden & wife Terri Devine of Woodville, Larry Dowden & wife Laverne of Austin, and Randy Dowden & wife Mitzi; daughter Tara Boden & husband Jerry of Brookeland; a brother Teddy McNeil & wife Donnette of Vinton, Louisiana; sisters Charlotte David & husband Mitch of Vinton, Louisiana, Julie McNeil of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Peggy McNeil of Vinton, Louisiana; friend “Aunt” Betty Rodriguez; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. She is preceded in death by her husband Howard Dowden and a brother James McNeil. A private Celebration of Life was held with her family and friends. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
Former Sabine Co official set for plea hearing on Thursday
The Sabine County District Clerk’s Office has confirmed that a former Sabine County official is scheduled for a Thursday plea hearing in State District Court in Hemphill. David W. Boyd is a former elected constable and sheriff’s deputy, as well as a pastor of a church. He was indicted by the Sabine County Grand Jury for sexual crimes and arrested in mid-2019 following an investigation that began earlier in that year.
Mayor reverses course on alcohol and controlled substance issue on agenda
Jasper City Councilman Anderson Land says that Mayor Randy Sayers has agreed to allow a request to revisit a recently passed ordinance which allows the possession, display, sale, and consumption or use of controlled substances at city sponsored events. Land has said that Sayers had blocked attempts to have the...
