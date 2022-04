I certainly like the Atlanta Hawks' chances to beat the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. The Hawks can really score and shoot it at a high percentage behind Huerter and Trae Young. Nothing is better than localizing a national story. I always love seeing former Shen and Maryland standout Kevin Huerter succeed. He comes from an awesome family as his parents and siblings are great people. Kevin gave me radio and TV time this week as he is always a great interview. He is always humble and never forgets where he came from. Here is my quick take on this from the Times Union:

