High Wind Watch issued for Buffalo, Hughes, Hyde, Jones, Lyman, Potter, Stanley, Sully by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 14:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Buffalo; Jones; Lyman .DISCUSSION The grassland fire danger will reach the very high to extreme level over a large portion of central and northeast South Dakota this afternoon. Dry fuels, very low relative humidity and breezy winds are the culprit. Gusty winds are also expected tonight and on Monday, but higher RH is anticipated at that time. EXTREME FIRE DANGER Extreme weather conditions and very low moisture content of grasses, and other dry organic material on the ground, indicate that critical burning conditions exist. All fires have the potential to become large and spread quickly becoming erratic with extreme behavioral characteristics. The outlook for Monday afternoon...The grassland fire danger index will reach the very high category.

