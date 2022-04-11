Freeze Watch issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; Northeast Highlands; Northwest Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 40, AS WELL AS AREAS ALONG AND EAST OF THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN (BELOW SNOWPACK) DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY .South southwest winds aloft will strengthen tonight into Sunday as a strong upper level disturbance approaches. In addition, warmer than average temperatures are expected to develop as a swath of dry air aloft arrives. This will send humidity plummeting late Sunday morning through the afternoon with an unstable atmosphere present. All of these ingredients will combine to create critical fire weather conditions for much of central to eastern New Mexico. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY * AREA AND TIMING...West Central and Northwest Highlands, especially east of the Continental Divide and below snowpack, Sandia, Manzano and Gallinas Mountains and Northeast Highlands below snowpack and the Middle Rio Grande Valley. Critical conditions are expected to develop between 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT Sunday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent west of the Continental Divide and over the Northeast Highlands, about 7 to 12 percent elsewhere. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 26 DAYS AGO