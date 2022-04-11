ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville man accused of killing nurse on Interstate seeks bond

By Caitlin Coffey, Elizabeth Lane
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Davidson County judge will decide whether the man accused of shooting and killing a nurse on the Interstate should be granted bond.

Devaunte Hill has been in jail since his arrest in 2020. He’s accused of opening fire on Caitlyn Kaufman while driving on Interstate-440 .

Sheriff: Armed standoff ends with tear gas, ‘less lethal force’

The 26-year-old was on her way to work at St. Thomas West when the shooting happened.

Devaunte’s father, Freddie Hill, took the stand during a bond hearing Monday. He answered questions from both the Defense and Prosecution.

Hill testified Devaunte has never traveled outside of Nashville. He said he wasn’t a consistent presence in his son’s life because he was in and out of prison.

The Prosecution focused on Devaunte’s criminal history, including when he was arrested at age 16 and accused of shooting at his grandmother, sister and nephew in an argument.

“The state submits that based on Mr. Hill’s conduct as well as his criminal record, that amount should be fairly high compared to other cases.” The Prosecution added, “His prior criminal record of shooting at his own family member, shooting at children, and then after that committing an armed robbery of a pizza driver, that’s the prior conduct that leads up to this.”

VSP identifies 2 women shot & killed in murder-suicide

Meanwhile, the Defense argued in favor of a reduced bond, “gain, a house arrest, GPS monitoring, search of the home to make sure all firearms have been removed. Those conditions are much more likely to ensure Mr. Hill’s presence in court and the safety of the public.”

Devaunte’s father testified they could try to make a $100,000 bond and that he would get a job should he be released.

The judge stated she would make a decision after reviewing all details of the case.

We’ll let you know what’s decided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

