PA legislators trying to make name change for transgender people easier

Some state legislators say the name change process in Pennsylvania can be difficult, particularly for transgender people.

The package of bills would attempt to remove some of the barriers to name change, like require publicly available information and training on how to do it and eliminate name change restrictions because of prior felonies.

Kayden Fritangelo, a transgender man and an employee in State Senator Lindsey Williams office said even with all his knowledge of the system, he still hit road blocks.

“This was the way our system was designed to be; burdensome, expensive and archaic. The good news is, because we designed it, we can change it.”

The bills would create a new name change process, no longer include sex designation on birth certificates and create a transgender name change grant program.

State Senator Williams is one of the legislators co-sponsoring the bills.

