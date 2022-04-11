ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA legislators trying to make name change for transgender people easier

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WpuBi_0f62hwAX00

Some state legislators say the name change process in Pennsylvania can be difficult, particularly for transgender people.

The package of bills would attempt to remove some of the barriers to name change, like require publicly available information and training on how to do it and eliminate name change restrictions because of prior felonies.

Kayden Fritangelo, a transgender man and an employee in State Senator Lindsey Williams office said even with all his knowledge of the system, he still hit road blocks.

“This was the way our system was designed to be; burdensome, expensive and archaic. The good news is, because we designed it, we can change it.”

The bills would create a new name change process, no longer include sex designation on birth certificates and create a transgender name change grant program.

State Senator Williams is one of the legislators co-sponsoring the bills.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 1

Related
The Montgomery Advertiser

Families in tears, attorneys preparing challenges after Alabama passes anti-transgender youth bills

Jeff Walker braced his 15-year-old daughter, Harley, for bad news. Alabama’s legislature had voted to criminalize the gender-affirming health care she had been receiving for years, part of a wave of anti-transgender legislation lawmakers approved in the dying hours of the session. Her father watched the debates play out with anger and frustration as those bills were sent to Gov. Kay Ivey, who signed them Friday.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Alabama legislators pass nation’s first bill making gender-affirming care for trans youth a felony

Alabama’s state legislators gave final approval to a bill that could imprison doctors for up to to a decade for prescribing medical treatments to transgender youth.The bill criminalising gender-affirming care for transgender people younger than 19 years old is the first in the US to make healthcare for young transgender patients punishable by up to 10 years in prison.Senate Bill 184 prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgeries for transgender youth, though Alabama health care providers have repeatedly told legislators that such surgeries were not performed on minors in the state.The legislation – which passed the...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Williams
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Racism#State#Kdka Newsradio#Twitter
Salon

"Unprecedented and dangerous": Florida GOP gives up power to draw new district maps to Ron DeSantis

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Florida's GOP-controlled Legislature on Monday effectively handed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis control over the process of drawing the state's congressional map for upcoming U.S. House elections, a move that voting rights advocates decried as an "unprecedented and dangerous" abdication of responsibility.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Abortions punishable by death? One state’s rep is reportedly pushing a bill that could make that so

According to multiple reports, recent legislation by Texas state Rep. Bryan Slaton, could lead to such a scenario in his state. Per the reports, Slaton has introduced a bill there that would make abortion illegal and subject physicians who perform them to criminal charges as well. And, per the reports, Slaton’s bill does not include exemptions for victims of rape, incest or women with pregnancies that could seriously threaten their life “when a reasonable alternative to save the lives of both the mother and the unborn child is unavailable.”
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
GQMagazine

What Every Guy Needs to Know About the Scary State of Abortion Access Right Now

Abortion is under attack, and its opponents are winning. This summer, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court will rule on the constitutionality of Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, and the decision is widely expected to severely curtail or even overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion. And Republican-controlled states aren’t waiting until then to enact the strictest anti-abortion legislation in half a century.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Axios

Texas support for "Don't Say Gay" law may be sign of what's to come

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's campaign email this week promised a Texas version of the recently signed Florida bill referred to by some critics as the "Don't Say Gay" law. Why it matters: Another front in the Texas culture war is erupting. Patrick's comments are a sign of what's to come when the Legislature convenes next January, and the sentiments are sure to help shape the political terrain ahead of the November elections.
TEXAS STATE
WBAL Radio

Conservatives push back against fellow Republicans' anti-LGBTQ bills

(WASHINGTON) -- A growing number of conservatives are speaking out against the wave of anti-LGBTQ bills being proposed by Republican legislators nationwide. Conservatives Against Discrimination, a group that aims to protect LGBTQ rights, denounced recent efforts as "dangerous" and have called on Congress to pass federal nondiscrimination protections. "The inherent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy