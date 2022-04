As many as 40 percent of all people experience some form of anxiety when it comes to flying. In fact, aviophobia — or the fear of flying — is classified as an actual anxiety disorder. Roughly 60 percent of sufferers purportedly experience generalized anxiety both leading up to a flight, as well as in the air, though they’re generally able to manage it easily enough on their own.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 28 DAYS AGO