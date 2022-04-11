'SoHo Karen' pleads guilty to hate crime charge in Manhattan court

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Miya Ponsetto, also known as "SoHo Karen," pleaded guilty Monday for falsely accusing a Black teenager of stealing her cellphone, and then attacking him at the Arlo SoHo Hotel in December 2020.

The 23-year-old California resident pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime. Ponsetto is already under probation in her home state from a separate case. Under the terms of her guilty plea in this case, Ponsetto will continue her probation as well as counseling and will have to avoid further interaction with the criminal justice system.

Ponsetto can replead to a lesser misdemeanor charge if she abides by the terms of her plea deal. If she does not, Ponsetto faces up to 1 ⅓ to 4 years in state prison.