Memphis, TN

MLGW to host mobile food pantry in partnership with Mid-South Food Bank

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water is hosting a Mobile Food Pantry on April 21.

The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Breath of Life Christian Church at 3795 Frayser Raleigh Rd.

The food is donated in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank to help up to 500 households.

Below are the requirements:

  • All household representatives must show a valid ID that includes their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address;
  • No more than two households per vehicle are allowed;
  • Recipients will be asked to complete a form.

Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load in the food, according to a release.

Program helps Memphis seniors with home repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Seniors in Memphis can get help with home repairs. Memphis Habitat’s Aging in Place (AIP) program opens Thursday morning at 9 a.m. for Shelby County homeowners aged 60 and up. This round of applications and projects will focus on critical repairs and accessibility needs, with...
MEMPHIS, TN
