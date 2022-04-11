MLGW to host mobile food pantry in partnership with Mid-South Food Bank MLGW to host mobile food pantry in partnership with Mid-South Food Bank (WHBQ)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water is hosting a Mobile Food Pantry on April 21.

The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Breath of Life Christian Church at 3795 Frayser Raleigh Rd.

The food is donated in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank to help up to 500 households.

Below are the requirements:

All household representatives must show a valid ID that includes their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address;

No more than two households per vehicle are allowed;

Recipients will be asked to complete a form.

Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load in the food, according to a release.

