MLGW to host mobile food pantry in partnership with Mid-South Food Bank
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas, and Water is hosting a Mobile Food Pantry on April 21.
The distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Breath of Life Christian Church at 3795 Frayser Raleigh Rd.
The food is donated in partnership with the Mid-South Food Bank to help up to 500 households.
Below are the requirements:
- All household representatives must show a valid ID that includes their address or a document, such as a utility bill, with their address;
- No more than two households per vehicle are allowed;
- Recipients will be asked to complete a form.
Recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load in the food, according to a release.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Comments / 0