Astronomy

View the stars at the Cape May Lighthouse

By Bill Doyle
 2 days ago
Attention stargazers and lighthouse enthusiasts: there will be special nighttime climbs in 2022 at the Cape May Lighthouse during select new moon dates. The new moon occurs when the sun and moon are aligned with the sun and Earth on opposite sides of the moon. On evenings of the...

