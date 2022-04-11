View the stars at the Cape May Lighthouse

The brightly colored landcrabs were quite a sight to behold as an “unusually high density” of the crustaceans overtook roadways and headed toward the coast this year. Travelers to Cuba's Bay of Pigs, a southern coastline region in the country, recently experienced a colorful invasion courtesy of crustacean visitors. The Bay of Pigs is historical for being where United States-aided Cuban exiles landed in 1961 in an attempt to end Fidel Castro's revolution, and the area lies in a national park where much of the country's wildlife can be viewed. Another wildlife visitor, the land crab, brings a migration phenomenon that happens every year, but one that saw a boost due to a couple of factors this season.

