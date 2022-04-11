ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trans elementary school teacher says heterosexuality is 'pushed on our kids'

By ZACHARY ROGERS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (TND) — A California teacher who identifies as transgender is catching criticism after a video clip featuring them made the rounds on social media. Skye Tooley, who labels themself as "trans/nonbinary" on their personal website "Growing With Mx. T," says that they are an "anti-bias and social justice educator"...

Concord News Journal

“Go ahead try me…,” Aggressive elementary school teacher threatened 9-year-old student with autism, the girl hurt herself all over the face and body out of fear

Parents rely on teachers as they play major role in their children’s development process and spend a lot of time with the kids every single day. Teachers are those who teach the students about the real values in life and teachers are expected to be progressive and therefore, help students reach their goals.
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
Chattanooga Daily News

Mother claims in lawsuit that her young autistic son was picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee after the boy tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door

The mother claims her autistic was reportedly picked up and thrown across a classroom by a school employee. The third grader with disabilities attended the public school for just 5 days when the incident occurred. The school worker inflicted illegal punishment, a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother claims. When the boy’s mother asked to see the surveillance video, it showed a school worker grabbing her son after he tried to open a locked door and ripped paper off the door. The school district employee was placed on leave two days after the incident.
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
KGUN 9

Teacher’s Viral ‘Desk Pet’ Rewards For Students Have Become Classroom Trend

Many teachers and parents may see TikTok as time-wasters, especially as they see kids spending countless hours swiping from video to video and viral trend to viral trend. Teachers, though, are resourceful people and some have found ways to connect to one another and boost morale through the video platform. An online, professional camaraderie has led to teachers finding inspiration to carry on with a career that is challenging in the best of times, and almost impossible during situations such as the COVID-19 pandemic. (Trust me, I used to teach!)
#Trans People#Elementary School#Heterosexuality#Trans Rights#Third Gender#Racism#Lgbtq#Tiktok
Parents Magazine

One of Irish Step Dance's Best Dancers Is a Black High School Student

As parents and caregivers, we do what we can to ensure our children have the opportunity to chase all of their dreams. Yet, too often, our efforts are met with a limiting, and downright stereotypical set of options. Black children with interests that don't fit into a box are vulnerable to exclusion within, and outside of, Black communities.
The Independent

School attended by autistic 10-year-old who took her own life allowed bullying to go unchecked, report finds

After a 10-year-old girl took her own life in November, an internal investigation into her school found that it was an environment in which "bullying ... could go underreported, uninvestigated, and unaddressed”.Foxboro Elementary School in Farmington, Utah, became the focus of scrutiny after the death by suicide of 10-year-old Isabella Tichenor. Her mother claimed the girl, who was both Black and autistic, had been bullied for her race and autism just before her death. Those claims prompted outrage from the surrounding community, and an internal investigation was launched by the school district. According to CNN, the results of that...
NBC News

Florida student goes viral after giving classmates an LGBTQ history lesson

A few days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill limiting LGBTQ instruction in the state’s public schools, high school student Will Larkins had an idea. Larkins, the founder and president of the Queer Student Union at Winter Park High School, just outside Orlando, said he asked his history teacher if he could share a lesson with classmates about the 1969 Stonewall uprising in New York City, widely considered a crucial turning point in the modern LGBTQ rights movement. The teacher agreed, Larkins said.
