Cartwright and colleagues introduce Time Off to Vote Act

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis is seeking answers about what she referred to as the Biden Administration’s infringements on the Second Amendment rights of people in Wyoming. Lummis and a group of 25 senators wrote a letter to Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives Acting Director Regina Richardson requesting an explanation for changes to the ATF’s handling of applications to create and own a firearm silencer. According to Lummis, the ATF has been rejecting law-abiding Americans’ attempts to create and own a silencer, even though federal law has not changed, and the ATF’s own website acknowledges that federal law allows individuals to make a silencer.
