Ohio State

Federal judges to decide next steps in Ohio US House races

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29B40l_0f62gyTG00

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) – A federal judicial panel says it will decide by Tuesday whether to temporarily block the results of U.S. House races in Ohio that have gone forward under an unresolved congressional map.

A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio announced the timeline Monday.

Side parties in a federal lawsuit over the state’s unresolved legislative maps have raised issues with Black representation under the congressional map that was used to formulate May 3 ballots. They hope to stop those elections from being certified while court challenges at the state and federal levels proceed.

