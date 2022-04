LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Families looking for something to do over the weekend will find plenty of fun at Horse Haven of Tennessee's 2022 Spring Fling on Saturday. The event includes a craft fair and a farmer's market, where people will be able to shop locally for many kinds of interesting and unique items. There will also be vendors serving food so families can grab a quick bite for lunch, along with a tack sale for anyone looking to pick up some new accessories for their own horses.

