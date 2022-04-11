ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar City, UT

The Hal Campbell String Quartet to perform second concert

By Addie Horsley
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southern Utah University Department of Music’s Hal Campbell String Quartet will perform their second concert on Tuesday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m. in the Thorley Recital Hall. The concert is free to the community. The student quartet was formed in honor of Dr. Hal Campbell who served...

WABE

Edgewood String Quartet to perform at new Picasso immersive experience

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Edgewood String Quartet formed to provide socially distanced, masked, live concerts in safe spaces for the public. Now that concerts and shows are resuming in person and indoors, the Edgewood String Quartet is performing at Pullman Yards in a program called “Tasting Notes: Dinner with Picasso.” The current “Imagine Picasso” exhibit currently on view at Pullman Yards inspired this concert. The hour-long performance also includes a four-course dinner in relation to the music. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes was joined via Zoom by violinist Adelaide Federici of the Edgewood String Quartet and Adam Rosenfelt, owner of Pullman Yards, to discuss this multifaceted evening.
MUSIC
LaGrange Daily News

Choral Society to perform last seasonal concert this Sunday

The Choral Society of West Georgia will present its final concert of the season on Sunday, March 20 at 4 p.m. in the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary. Under the direction of artistic director Bettie Biggs, the concert will feature a variety of music from the society’s past concert performances.
RELIGION
Citrus County Chronicle

LeFevre Quartet closes concert series

The Gospel Music Concert Series at College Road Baptist Church ends on Thursday, March 31, with the LeFevre Quartet. For decades, the LeFevre Quartet blazed new trails in Gospel Music, turning out songs and singers that would become legends in the field. Their award-winning music allowed them to sing for presidents and dignitaries all over the world.
OCALA, FL
Paso Robles Daily News

Whale Rock Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

Headliners include Grace Potter, The Devil Makes Three, Allen Stone, Cory Wong. – The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for their 2022 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, Sept. 17 will be closed out by Grace Potter and soul singer Allen Stone. Sunday Sept. 18 will feature California legends The Devil Makes Three with funk guitarist Cory Wong of Vulfpeck.
MUSIC
New Britain Herald

Local talent in string quartet featured at South Church Music Series

NEW BRITAIN – A small crowd enjoyed the musical stylings of the Kara Quartet inside South Church Sunday evening. The third event in the Music Series at South Church’s current season, the concert featured the talents of four award-winning Connecticut musicians: cellist Melissa Morgan, violist Aekyung Kim, and violinists Gary Capozziello and Jaroslaw Lis.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Sun-Journal

Honeysuckle with Ben Cosgrove to perform Portland concert

One Longfellow Square will host Honeysuckle w/ Ben Cosgrove at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, at 181 State St. in Portland. Honeysuckle is a progressive folk act that blends older influences and traditional instrumentation with modern effects and inspiration. Comprised of Holly McGarry and Chris Bloniarz, this Boston-based band can...
PORTLAND, ME
NewsChannel 36

'The Voice' Winner to Perform Free Concert at Mansfield University

MANSFIELD, PA (WENY) -- Mansfield University will play host to a singer/songwriter who won a season of the reality competition show 'The Voice.'. Danielle Bradbery will perform a free community concert at Straughn Auditorium on the Mansfield University campus on Thursday, March 24th. Tickets are available for pickup at the Mansfield Foundation office and the Mansfield branch of Northwest Savings Bank. Tickets can also be reserved by calling 570-463-4040.
MANSFIELD, PA
loudersound.com

Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release second album The Seven Ages Of Starlight

Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser release guest-packed second album. Canadian instrumental prog-fusion quartet Art Griffin’s Sound Chaser have released their second album, The Seven Ages Of Starlight. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below. The new record has been recorded over several...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch Ian Anderson offer Coldplay some career advice: you guys need more flute

Video: Ian Anderson admits to being embarrassed about introducing the flute to rock, but that doesn't mean Coldplay can't be improved by using it. Jethro Tull’s 1968 debut made a convincing case for their emergence as Britain’s next shit hot blues band, behind soulful originals and the incendiary fretwork of original guitarist Mick Abrahams.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Russ Renames Tour ‘THE JOURNEY IS EVERYTHING,’ Announces New DIEMON Signee

The JOURNEY IS EVERYTHING TOUR is the new moniker for RUSS’s world tour, which will be supported by collaborator KTYLN. Russ has just released an extended version of his smash tune “Handsomer,” following the success of his recent “Handsomer” remix release. Two new verses will be included in the expanded version of “Handsomer.” Russ brags about his money and success in “Handsomer,” but is wary of ladies who are solely interested in his fortune. Russ announced his TikTok “Open Verse Challenge” last month, inviting musicians to submit a verse for his February track “Remember.” The “Open Verse Challenge’s” second single, “Handsomer,” saw San Diego native KTLYN win the competition. Russ was so taken with the verse that he requested KTLYN to join him on an official remix, and then went on to praise the freedom of being an independent artist by dropping the remix with KTLYN. The single debuted at #1 on the weekly Digital Song Sales Chart with an increase of 636 percent in sales, sat #1 on Billboard’s Week of March 19th hits, and is currently at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100, climbing 20 ranks in just a week. KTLYN is also the second artist to sign to DIEMON Records, which he founded.
MUSIC
The Boot

Jess Harp’s Angelic Voice Transcends Grief on ‘Nick Drake’ [LISTEN]

You can hear the fruits of Jess Harp's choral training in their voice. With an unquestionably ethereal tone, Harp honed their talent in Bentonville, Arkansas' high school music programs and church choirs. They taught themself guitar in their late 20s, drawing on influences as disparate as Chet Baker, Angel Olsen, and Chris Owens. Harp played out around Fayetteville, becoming a fixture in the DIY scene there.
BENTONVILLE, AR
BBC

Live orchestra Thunderbirds concert held in Birmingham

For the first time ever, fans of Thunderbirds and Stingray will get the chance to enjoy the music from classic series - played live by an orchestra. The iconic puppets have been brought to Symphony Hall in Birmingham for a unique concert. Attendees can look forward to hearing every piece...
MUSIC
360 Magazine

Singer-Songwriter and Composer, EAJ Kicks off His SOLO Career With The Release of “CAR CRASH”

April 8, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — Korean-American singer, songwriter and composer, eaJ, has released his highly anticipated first single as a solo artist, today. Released with Soka Talent Group, home to artists like keshi and BoyWithUke; eaJ first performed "Car Crash" on the main stage at 88 Risings Head In The Clouds Festival at Rosebowl Stadium last November. His solo career had not yet even officially begun as he took to the most well-known main stage for Asian American music. Now in 2022, eaJ has moved back to his hometown of California and is ready for this new journey to begin with the release of "Car Crash."
LOS ANGELES, CA

