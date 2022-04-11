2022 Nebraska Primary Election Voter’s Guide

Alisha Shelton and Tony Vargas are running in the May 10, 2022, Democratic Party primary for Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District. Shelton has worked as a clinical supervisor, program director, and therapist and ran for U.S. Senate in 2020, where she finished third in the Democratic primary behind primary winner Chris Janicek (D) and Angie Philips (D). In a campaign email, Shelton said, “we need a leader who will fight for change,” and said she was “an everyday Nebraskan who understands what it is like to try and succeed in an economy that does not work for all of us and navigate a healthcare system that is ridden with red tape.”

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO