Have you ever taken a leap of faith? You know…that moment when you let go of the trapeze swing in hopes that the person on the other swing will catch you?. If you think about it, we take leaps of faith daily. Every time we get out on the roadways we hope that the other drivers follow the rules of the road so that we can get safely to our destination. When we go to the doctor, we are putting faith in the doctor and their staff that they will provide the expert care we need. When we eat out, we assume that the restaurant will have followed all the food safety regulations so that we don’t get ill. There are hundreds of times a week that we take a leap of faith.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO