Kansas State

New Kansas Gas Program created to keep you safe

By Katie Garceran
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT)— April marks the beginning of National Safe Digging Awareness month and the Kansas Gas Service is doing whatever it can to promote safety and awareness.

The company has revamped an older program, changing it to the “Dig Heroes” campaign. The campaign features different people who would possibly be digging in the month of April, but doing so in a safe manner.

The Kansas Gas Service urges people to call “811” before they start on any digging projects so that they can check for any pipelines that may be naked to the human eye.

According to a study the Common Ground Alliance conducted, 49% of people said they did not intend on calling 811 prior to digging. Dawn Tripp, the manager of public relations for the company, said this is very discouraging as digging without consulting 811 can be dangerous.

“It’s important because if you hit a line, you’re risking unplanned outages for your neighborhood or for your community,” Tripp said. “Or even worse, what we’re really concerned about, is that you’re risking injury or something more serious.”

Tripp explained how its important to contact 811 two days prior to when you want to begin your project, in order to give both you and their workers time to prepare.

