San Angelo, TX

Theatre Talk at Three O’Clock

By Senora Scott
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready Beatles fans! Yesterday and Today, the Interactive Beatles Experience is...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

News4Jax.com

Behind the scenes of Rock of Ages: Alhambra Theatre & Dining

A lot goes into a play at the Alhambra Theatre and Mark met up with the cast to get a glimpse of what to expect and all of the hard works that goes on behind the the scenes. Features a live band, Rock of Ages is a jukebox musical focused on classic rock songs of the 1980s. It finds aspiring musician Drew trying to save the Sunset Strips last legendary rock venue from developers. Includes hits like Sister Christian, We Built This City, and Here I Go Again.
THEATER & DANCE
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC
News Channel 3-12

Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express” has three more shows at the Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Theatre Group of Santa Barbara City College is back in action in-person. Agatha Christie's "Murder on The Orient Express" is in its final week and getting rave reviews. The show features well-known local actors including Tiffany Story, period costumes, and a set made to look like a moving train. The The post Agatha Christie’s “Murder On The Orient Express” has three more shows at the Garvin Theatre in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
San Angelo, TX
Entertainment
TMZ.com

Singing Heartthrob Bobby Rydell Dead at 79

Music legend Bobby Rydell, one of the first teen idols back in the 1960s, is dead. Bobby, whose famous songs include "Volare" and "Wild One," died Tuesday. A person close to Bobby tells us he had some health issues over the last few months and was recently diagnosed with pneumonia ... which is believed to be the cause of death. We're told it was not COVID-related.
MUSIC
HeySoCal

LA jazz legend Barbara Morrison dies

Los Angeles jazz legend Barbara Morrison, who performed on a pair of Grammy-nominated albums, produced another and founded a performing arts theater and jazz/blues museum in Leimert Park, died Wednesday at age 72. Morrison’s friend, Cathy Segal-Garcia, who began a GoFundMe page in early March when Morrison was hospitalized for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
TBR News Media

Port Jefferson Documentary series continues with screening of ‘The Automat’ at Theatre Three on April 11

The Port Jefferson Documentary Spring Series continues on Monday, April 11 with a screening of “The Automat” at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 7 p.m. Chock-full of rich archival footage of old Philadelphia and NYC, this everything-you-wanted-to-know-about-automats film is a lighthearted trip through the history of Horn & Hardart’s iconic and innovative eateries. Led by the irrepressible Mel Brooks, the film also features an impressive roster of celebrities (Colin Powell, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Carl Reiner, to name a few) waxing nostalgic on their experiences at the nickel-driven restaurants and their dreamy lemon meringue pie. Automats fed millions throughout the Depression and two World Wars, serving all comers in palaces of marble, silver, and steel.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
BBC

Oliviers 2022: Cabaret and Life of Pi sweep theatre awards

A stage adaptation of Life of Pi and a revival of the musical Cabaret were the big winners at Sunday's Olivier Awards. It was a jubilant night for theatre at the Royal Albert Hall as the stage industry celebrated a year in which performances resumed after lockdown. Cabaret stars Eddie...
THEATER & DANCE
NJ.com

The Judds Final Tour 2022: How to buy discounted tickets

After more than a decade away from the stage, The Judds are touring one last time. The mother and daughter team, made up of Naomi and Wynonna Judd, are playing just 10 huge concerts on their ‘Final Tour’ and then they’re calling it quits. “What I’m looking...
MUSIC
Variety

‘Harmony’ Review: Barry Manilow Musical Tells Sensational True Story With Pop Prowess

Click here to read the full article. Since 1997, composer-singer Barry Manilow and lyricist-librettist Bruce Sussman — the team behind iconic ’70s pop classics such as “Copacabana” — have been looking to get their wise and witty “Harmony: The Musical” to Broadway. After its world premiere at San Diego’s La Jolla Playhouse, the pair brought its flashy historical tale to Philadelphia, Atlanta and Los Angeles before touching down for its current run at downtown Manhattan’s intimate Museum of Jewish Heritage. It’s an appropriate venue for the show, a true-life tale of “the three Jews and three Gentiles” behind The Comedian Harmonists....
MANHATTAN, NY
BBC

The Birmingham music night bringing artists together

A music night in Birmingham is bringing together professional and aspiring young musicians to develop their craft and collaborate. The event, called Neighbourhd, takes place once a month, and is described as a "jam night with a difference". The musicians play together, blending jazz, soul and hip-hop - hoping to...
MUSIC
BBC

Live orchestra Thunderbirds concert held in Birmingham

For the first time ever, fans of Thunderbirds and Stingray will get the chance to enjoy the music from classic series - played live by an orchestra. The iconic puppets have been brought to Symphony Hall in Birmingham for a unique concert. Attendees can look forward to hearing every piece...
MUSIC

