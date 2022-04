The actress revealed how doing Broadway and working on a new memoir has given her more confidence in a new interview on ‘The View.’. Pamela Anderson is gearing up to make her Broadway debut in Chicago as well as release a memoir, and the actress revealed that she’s felt like getting ready for the theatrical run and working on her memoir have helped her feel more like herself in an interview on The View on Tuesday April 5. Pam, 54, revealed that with a sense of self-confidence she felt like “other people start[ed] believing in” her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO