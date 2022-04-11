ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver accidently runs into brick wall at CVS on Highway 58, say Chattanooga FD

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A driver accidently ran into a brick wall in front of the CVS...

WTVC

Person ejected from car in crash on Bonny Oaks Drive Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One person was ejected from a vehicle in a crash on Bonny Oaks Drive Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The crash happened Monday morning near South Chickamauga Greenway. CPD says two cars were involved. One person was thrown out of their vehicle, according to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Woman killed in Saturday night crash on Hixson Pike

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police release details on a fatal traffic crash on Hixson Pike on Saturday night. It happened in the 6600 block of Hixson Pike around 7 PM. Traffic investigators say a vehicle pulling out from East Boy Scout Road pulled into the path of another vehicle heading south on Hixson Pike.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

53 year old woman dies in fatal car accident Saturday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- On April 9, 2022 at approximately 9:55 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 5700 block of Hickory Valley Road. The following was determined through interview, observation, and investigation:. An uninvolved motorist observed that a vehicle (vehicle #1) had run off the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Update: Man, teen sitting in vehicle shot in Volkswagen plant's parking lot late Monday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Volkswagen Chattanooga released a statement Tuesday regarding a man and teenager who were shot outside of the plant. "The incident that occurred outside our factory last night was tragic, and we are working closely with the Chattanooga Police Department (CPD) in their ongoing investigation. The safety and well-being of our employees is of utmost priority; therefore, we have increased our security measures and provided counseling services to our team members. As communicated by the CPD earlier today, investigators have determined 'at this time, there is no evidence to suggest that there is a continuing threat to Volkswagen employees or to the public at large.'"
CHATTANOOGA, TN
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor’s disappearance after doll mistaken for missing mom’s body and crashed car found

THESE are the seven chilling clues in Ariana Taylor's disappearance after a doll was mistaken for the missing mom's body and a crashed car was discovered. Ariana Taylor, a 23-year-old mom, was last heard from on the night of April 2, 2022, and reported missing the next day - after the SUV believed to be in her possession was recovered following a crash.
GARY, IN
WREG

Mom looking for answers after son found dead in street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Imagine having your only child murdered and not knowing who did it or why. That’s exactly what Demetria Ingram has been dealing with for the last two months. Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting in the early morning hours on Feb. 5 in the 3700 block of Carnes Avenue in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
11Alive

Gainesville woman killed in deadly crash with Mack truck, police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A woman is dead following a fatal car crash in Gainesville Tuesday afternoon. No charges are expected to be filed, Gainesville Police said. Maria Hernandez exited a business driveway onto Thompson Bridge Road southbound near Oak Tree Drive when her vehicle impacted a Mack dump truck heading northbound. The 75-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries and died at the scene, police said.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSMV

Family of man shot and killed reacts to arrests

No officers were injured after a car crashed into two Mt. Juliet Police cars on the eastbound side of Interstate 40 on Thursday night. We have the latest on I-24 tanker crash and the possibility of 2024 Republican National Convention in Nashville. Plus, Lisa says storms Friday. Middle Tennessee gas...
NASHVILLE, TN
First Coast News

Two children dead in Clay County wreck involving concrete truck, two vehicles

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Two children are dead after an accident involving three vehicles Saturday morning in Clay County. The three vehicles were traveling in the right northbound lane on US 301, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release. As the vehicles accelerated at the traffic signal at US 301 and CR 218, a concrete truck collided with the vehicle containing the children sending it into the back of a third vehicle. Four other passengers in the vehicle with the 10 and 13-year-old girls were taken to the hospital with injuries, the news release states.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Three shootings, three fatalities in one night

UPDATE 4/10/22, 10:12 p.m.: Columbus Police have released the identity of one of the victims on Fort Benning Road. Na’kevius Petty, a 19-year-old male, was pronounced deceased at 7:10 p.m. in Piedmont Hospital’s ER due to multiple gunshot wounds. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police responded to three shootings with four victims on Sunday, Apr. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSAV News 3

Slow-moving train crashes into tractor-trailer near President Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities say a slow-moving train struck a tractor-trailer on Marine Terminal Drive Tuesday morning. The collision — that happened between President and Altamaha streets — caused fuel to leak from the truck, according to the Savannah Fire Department. Around 10 a.m., the department confirmed no one was injured in the incident […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRBL News 3

Police: Armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police confirm an armed robbery at Advance Auto Parts on Veterans Pkwy. They confirm the incident happened during the evening of Apr. 12 in the 6400 block of Veterans Pkwy. Columbus Police say the suspect has not yet been caught. Stay with News 3 as we work to gather more […]
COLUMBUS, GA

