Britney Spears reveals she's having a baby with 'husband' Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Britney Spears announced that she is pregnant and having a child with her "husband" Sam Asghari.

"So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," Spears wrote on Instagram.

Spears, 40, has two teenage boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back… I thought 'Geez … what happened to my stomach ???' My husband said 'No you're food pregnant silly!!!' So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby," the 40-year-old "Toxic" singer, who has two teenage boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline, wrote in an Instagram post .

"4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It's growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just loose [sic] it," Spears wrote.

Spears added, "I obviously won't be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have."

The superstar also said in the post that she had previously experienced "perinatal depression" while pregnant with her sons, who are now 15 and 16 years old.

"I have to say it is absolutely horrible," she said on Instagram. "Women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

Spears continued, "This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!"

Spears and Asghari, 28, announced they were engaged last September . It's unclear when or if they have gotten married. They've been together since 2016 , after meeting on the set of the music video for the pop star's song "Slumber Party."

An attorney for Spears did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The couple's news comes after Spears' June 2021 testimony about her conservatorship, during which she said she wanted to have a baby with Asghari but couldn't because the conservatorship wouldn't allow her to remove her IUD.

IUDs, or intrauterine devices , are highly effective contraceptives that must be placed or removed by a qualified healthcare provider.

"I would like to get married and have a baby," Spears said in the June hearing, explaining that she wanted to have her IUD removed so she could start trying to get pregnant. "But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don't want me to have children."