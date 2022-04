Click here to read the full article. Jamie xx is back with “Let’s Do It Again,” his first original solo release in two years – and he’s picking up right where he left off. “I started making this tune last year, just as it felt like we might all be able to start doing the things we love again,” he shared in a statement. The track’s skittering tempo ricochets across a nearly four-minute run time as “Let’s Do It Again” builds around the hypnotic, euphoric sentiment of being high on love. “Let’s Do It Again” first made its debut as the musician...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO