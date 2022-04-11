ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘American Idol’ Preview: Katyrah Love Is All About The ‘Boogie’ In Her Stellar Top 24 Performance

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago

Katyrah Love is bringing all of her energy to the stage in this EXCLUSIVE preview of her top 24 performance during the April 11 episode of ‘American Idol.’

Katyrah Love wants to get the crowd excited during her top 24 performance. She reveals to mentor Bebe Rexha that she’s going to be singing “Blame It On The Boogie” by The Jackson 5 for her next performance. “I love having fun on the stage, so why not just invite the crowd in?” Katyrah says in this EXCLUSIVE American Idol preview.

Katyrah is a woman of her word. She gets everybody dancing during her performance, including Katy Perry. Everyone is on their feet moving as Katyrah sings The Jackson 5 hit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OOdHu_0f62duyZ00
Katyrah Love during her ‘American Idol’ top 24 performance. (ABC)

This is definitely one of Katyrah’s strongest performances. She commands the crowd and shows off her vocals at the same time. For a young performer, Katyrah has all kinds of confidence. Being able to keep the crowd captivated is something the judges are definitely looking for from the contestants.

Katyrah is hitting the stage on April 11 along with the rest of the top 24 who didn’t perform during the April 10 episode. The contestants are performing in Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Audiences at home will cast their votes, keeping the dream alive for the remaining top 20.

Katyrah wowed the judges with her performance of Whitney Houston’s “Saving All My Love For You” during Hollywood Week. She continued in the competition during Showstoppers week with a stellar performance of Rufus and Chaka Khan’s song “Sweet Thing.” Her stage presence is undeniable. Couple her stage presence with her amazing voice, and Katyrah’s a voice to be reckoned with on American Idol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgIzm_0f62duyZ00
Katyrah Love in Hawaii for ‘American Idol.’ (ABC)

The 23-year-old singer from Baltimore, whose real name is Katyrah Davenport, previously auditioned for The Voice. She’s definitely found her right fit with American Idol. She’s also won amateur night at the Apollo Theater. Now it’s up to America to keep Katyrah in the competition. The season 20 contestants are among the most talented Idol has ever seen! American Idol season 20 airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
Outsider.com

American Idol Contestant Delivers Cover of ‘The Dance’ That Would Make Garth Brooks Proud

On last night’s “American Idol” episode, one contestant paid tribute to Garth Brooks with a stunning rendition of his hit song, “The Dance.”. Twenty-four-year-old Daniel Marshall Griffith didn’t have a huge music career leading up to his “American Idol” audition. He confessed to judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan that he only started seriously singing “five or six” months ago. The Chesapeake, Virginia, native performed in about four or five gigs in that time, surprising the judges.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough showcases incredible figure in very risque outfit

Julianne Hough has taken to Instagram with another sensational photo for her fans. The 33-year-old dancers wowed her followers as she shared a snapshot showing her in a Chicago-inspired ensemble, including a plunging bralette complete with tassels that fell midway down her calves, and high-heeled black boots. WATCH: Julianne Hough...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Miley Cyrus Wore the Shortest Romper to Meet Some Fans

Miley Cyrus is kind of known for her boundary-pushing, leaving-little-to-the-imagination fashion sense. And her latest outfit is right on brand. On Thursday, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram Story that filmed a meet-and-greet outside of her hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She hugged fans, waved, and posed for photos all while wearing the shortest romper imaginable. She paired the skintight multicolored one-piece with black gloves, matching chunky, knee-high boots from Ganni, and reflective sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled into a bob with brunette tones sticking out from underneath.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Q 96.1

Pregnant ‘American Idol’ Contestant Met Future Husband at ‘Idol’ Audition

American Idol is known for making fairy tale endings happen — just not usually when it comes to romance!. The March 20 episode of Idol showed contestant Haley Slaton auditioning for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan by singing both "The Climb" by Miley Cyrus and "One and Only" by Adele, earning her a ticket to Hollywood. When the episode was filmed in October 2021, she was five-and-a-half months pregnant with her first child.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Katy Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Idol#United States#Reality Tv
Popculture

Country Singer Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for country singer Kassi Ashton and her longtime boyfriend Travis Myatt. On Monday, they announced their engagement, per PEOPLE. Myatt made sure that the proposal was a special one for Ashton, as he proposed in the same location where they first met. Ashton told her Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Disney
101.9 KING FM

Watch a Bear Casually Stroll into Camp and Bite a Guy on the Knee

I would love some backstory about how this happened. There's a short, fun video that shows a bear casually strolling into a campsite where it promptly nibbles on a guy's knee. Barstool Sports shared this short, but sweet bear moment set to Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" showing a rather large bear give a guy a taste test. This video has also made it's way to YouTube and Facebook. There's no mention of where this happened. Very little story at all.
ANIMALS
Golf Digest

This is it, this is the dumbest clip in Wheel of Fortune (and game show) history

First off, part of me hates having to use the "This is it" headline construct because a co-worker, Chris Powers, first started using it at The Loop so everytime I use it I feel like I owe him some sort of royalty. And this is on the heels of him (finally) having a tweet go viral earlier this week so he really doesn't need anymore praise. But it really wasn't possible to avoid going this route because this really is it, this is the dumbest clip in Wheel of Fortune/game show/TV history. And I'm sure you'll agree.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'This Is Us' Star Chrissy Metz Says She's "Eternally Grateful" for How the Show Has Connected Her to Fans

Trigger warning: This article features discussion around eating disorders. Chrissy Metz's portrayal of Kate Pearson on This Is Us has inspired millions of viewers for different reasons. But as she gears up to say goodbye after a six year run on the NBC drama, the actress is reflecting on what she has been most surprised and "grateful" to hear from fans.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

17-year-old American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson shockingly DROPS OUT of the competition for 'personal reasons' after being hailed by judges as 'the biggest star we've ever seen'

American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson, 17, has mysteriously dropped out of the talent show because of 'personal reasons' - having become the favorite to win after she was awarded a Platinum Ticket that gave her the chance to bypass several rounds of competition. News of the 17-year-old singer's sudden withdrawal...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
174K+
Followers
16K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy