BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued from tonight at 5pm until 5am Monday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. Heavy snow and wind gusts up to 35 mph will make travel difficult to dangerous with low visibility and slippery roads. Deep snow with blowing and drifting snow will also make travel difficult to dangerous. Greatest snow accumulations will be along the Chautauqua and Wyoming County Ridges as well as the Boston Hills. The Buffalo Metro area and areas inland and away from hills and ridges will see less snow accumulation. This is especially the case close to the Lake Erie shoreline.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO