There could be some notable newcomers to eight-player football come the start of preseason practices in August. The rate of growth in the state’s eight-player high school football ranks this fall may be modest compared with last year, when the number of teams that shifted from traditional 11-player competition to the less-populated version of the sport increased by 150 percent, from 10 to 25 schools.

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO