ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

North Dakota National Guard soldiers rescue migrants from drowning

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AUIH9_0f62dbS000

N.D. ( KX News ) — Two North Dakota Army National Guardsmen are being recognized after they recently rescued migrants from drowning while they were crossing the Rio Grande.

Specialists Luis Alvarado and Gracin Clem, from North Dakota National Guard’s 957th Engineer Company, were conducting Mobile Surveillance Camera site operations for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on March 22 in Texas when the two saw five migrants attempting to swim across the Rio Grande, according to a press release.

The migrants were halfway across the river but struggled to stay above water due to strong currents and high winds. Alvarado, who is fluent in Spanish, tried to shout to the migrants on how to cross the river safely.

Army staff sergeant from Wichita remembers his time spent overseas

When Alvarado realized the migrants couldn’t hear him, he and Clem reached for the nylon rope lifelines they received from Border Patrol agents that morning. Two of the migrants went underwater, and the remaining three were struggling.

“There wasn’t time to be scared; it wasn’t an option,” Clem said.

They tied two lifelines together to send down to the migrants, but the currents were too strong.

“You hope that in the moment, you react the right way and can do your job the way you were trained to do it,” Alvarado said.

Clem then swam a lifeline to two migrants, rescuing them separately while the other three migrants managed to get across the water.

The migrants reported to CBP agents, who rendered aid and transported them for further treatment and processing.

“We are deeply grateful to these North Dakota National Guard soldiers for performing truly lifesaving work as they support the efforts to secure the southern border. Their courage and commitment to helping others in their time of need is incredible. Our National Guard Soldiers are the best in the nation and continually live up to their motto of ‘Always Ready, Always There.'”

Gov. Doug Burgum
Wichita Cold War veteran recalls time with the Berlin Brigade

Alvarado and Clem have been serving at the southwest border since fall 2021.

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann praised the two and said they displayed heroic actions.

“These heroic actions demonstrate the unyielding commitment of our Guard members to preserve lives while in the service of our nation. Our entire chain of command is extremely proud of the actions of all our Soldiers.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Public defender removed from Wichita murder case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A public defender’s request to be removed from representing Charity Blackmon in the Sedgwick County Court was granted on Wednesday, April 13. Blackmon was initially charged on suspicion of first-degree murder in a hit-and-run and a shooting that killed bicyclist Merrill Rabus, 54, in east Wichita back in March of 2021. […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita woman to be sentenced for deadly downtown crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman who pleaded guilty in a deadly downtown Wichita crash will be sentenced Thursday morning. Mia Collins, 27, was fleeing police in a stolen car in May 2019. She crashed into two vehicles at Douglas and Broadway, killing 70-year-old Maria Wood and Wood’s 12-year-old granddaughter Rosemary McElroy. The crash also injured Wood’s daughter […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced in animal cruelty case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man who was convicted of animal cruelty and other crimes has been sentenced to prison. 46-year-old Jesse Powell will serve 32 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal threat and one count of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Powell was arrested in 2020 when officers said […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Dakota State
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WAND TV

Illinois Army National Guard Soldier saves elderly woman

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois Army National Guard Solider jumped into action and saved an elderly woman's life at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois. What was described as the longest few minutes of his day, Staff Sgt. Nathan Hooker, of Homer Glenn, Illinois, responded to...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
Person
Luis Alvarado
The Independent

Migrants say they took Texas governor Abbott’s bus to Washington so they could get closer to Florida

Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest anti-immigrant stunt could end up creating more headaches for another Republican governor. On Wednesday, a bus carrying a group of South and Central American migrants arrived outside the Capitol Hill office building which houses the Washington, DC bureaux of Fox News, NBC News and C-SPAN.The bus had been chartered by the Texas Department of Emergency Management on Mr Abbott’s orders, and was sent to Washington so the Lone Star State governor could claim to be dropping the non-white asylum seekers at President Joe Biden’s feet.Last week, Mr Abbott announced plans to forcibly bus all...
IMMIGRATION
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
Jackson Hole Radio

USS Wyoming has all female crew

It seems appropriate that the equality state would represent inroads in the navy for women now. Twelve years ago women were first authorized to serve aboard submarines. While women comprise nearly one-fourth of the Department of Defense’s total force, only a small fraction of women serve on submarines. The...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Army National Guard#Kx News#957th Engineer Company#Cbp#Spanish#Border Patrol
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army soldier killed in ‘incident’ with 2 Black Hawk helicopters

One U.S. Army soldier was killed early Wednesday during an incident involving two helicopters at Wright Army Airfield in Hinesville, Ga., approximately 40 miles southwest of Savannah. A statement from the 3rd Infantry Division on Wednesday morning said, “One Soldier was killed in an incident involving two UH-60 helicopters at...
HINESVILLE, GA
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army cutting thousands of soldiers – smallest size since WWII

The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Army
The Independent

Fort Hood soldiers sentenced in Texas human trafficking case

Two US Army soldiers stationed at Fort Hood base in Texas have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in an illegal human smuggling operation.Isaiah Gore, 21, and Denerio Williams, 22, were among a group of soldiers who picked up undocumented immigrants and drove them elsewhere in the state while wearing their uniforms, according to a release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.Gore acted as a recruiter, paying soldiers $2,000 per trip, and Williams went along on one trip, US Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said.The pair pleaded guilty in December to conspiring to transport...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Navy Times

Navy identifies officer who died in Hawkeye crash off Virginia coast

The Navy has announced that Lt. Hyrum Hanlon died Wednesday in the crash of E-2D Advanced Hawkeye off the coast of Virginia. The service said the aircraft, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron 120 out of Norfolk, crashed during routine flight operations near Wallops Island and Chincoteague, about 100 miles northeast of Norfolk, at approximately 7:30 p.m.
NORFOLK, VA
MilitaryTimes

An Afghan boy saved lives helping American soldiers. It could have cost him his.

This commentary first appeared on The War Horse, an award-winning nonprofit news organization educating the public on military service. Subscribe to their newsletter. Act in such a way that you treat humanity, whether in your own person or in the person of any other, never merely as a means to an end, but always at the same time as an end.
MILITARY
KSN News

KSN News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy