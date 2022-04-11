Habs Happenings: April 11 to 16

STASTNY 20-20 Paul Stastny recorded another multi-point game (1G, 1A) in the Jets 4-3 Sunday night against the Ottawa Senators. That's four points in his last two games which puts him at 19 goals and 20 assists this season. The 36-year-old forward is one away from 20 goals, which would be his first 20 goal season since the 2013-14 campaign when he scored 25 times. It would also be his first 20 goal, 20 assist performance since his last season with the Avalanche in 13-14. With Mark Scheifele not available tonight against Montreal, Stastny will move to the middle with his 58.5% face off percentage and that is the highest mark of his career. Scheifele had eight points (3G, 5A) as part of a five-game point streak, which is tied for his season high.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO