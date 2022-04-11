ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Habs Happenings: April 11 to 16

Cover picture for the articleMONTREAL -- Try as you may, it's not always possible to keep up to date with all the exciting activities involving your beloved Canadiens. But have no fear, we're here to inform our die-hard fans of everything that's happening in and around the Bell Centre, not to mention a quick-and-easy way...

NHL

Malkin to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Penguins game

Forward facing discipline for cross-checking against Predators defenseman Borowiecki. Evgeni Malkin will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward is facing discipline for cross-checking against Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. The incident occurred at the end of the second period of...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Grzelcyk, DeBrusk & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, David Pastrnak appears to be close, but has yet to return from an undisclosed ailment. Meanwhile, Matt Grzelcyk was forced to leave Sunday’s game with an upper-body injury. In other news, Jake DeBrusk’s great play as of late may result in the Bruins refrain from trading him this offseason. Last, but not least, the Bruins announced the signing of free agent college forward Georgii Merkulov this Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Power takes solo lap for NHL debut with Sabres

Defenseman's parents film entire lap before game against Maple Leafs. The Buffalo Sabres are powered up. Sabres defenseman Owen Power made his NHL debut with the team on Tuesday, starting the game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Before puck drop, Power skated a solo lap at Scotiabank Arena and was warmly welcomed by NHL fans.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Power debut has Sabres excited about future

TORONTO -- Owen Power was being swarmed. The Buffalo Sabres forward had just played his first NHL game, a 5-2 victory against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, and was in Section 117 at Scotiabank Arena where about 100 friends and family were there to greet him. There were hugs aplenty for the young defenseman from nearby Mississauga, and chants of "MVP, MVP" echoed throughout the building from the giddy throng.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Wally Funk, oldest woman to go to space, joins Stars for NASA Night

Commercial astronaut, pilot greets crowd with big smile, open arms. History was written in the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. The Stars hosted NASA Night at American Airlines Center and since they couldn't bring the fans to space, they brought space to them. Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk, an American pilot and...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from blanking Buffalo

The Tampa Bay Lightning are back in third place in the Atlantic Division after a resounding 5-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. After losing four consecutive games for the first time since February of 2020, a big win was a much-needed relief for Tampa Bay, whose magic number to clinch a spot in the postseason is down to two.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Kings can move into second in Pacific with win

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2022 NHL postseason. There are 19 days left in the regular season, and the races in each of the four divisions are tight. The top three teams in each of the four divisions and the next two highest-place finishers in each conference reach the playoffs.
NHL
NHL

Wedgewood, Stars shut out Lightning to keep pace in West wild card race

DALLAS -- Scott Wedgewood made 24 saves for his fifth career shutout, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 at American Airlines Center on Tuesday. "Probably the best structured game I've probably been a part of on both sides of the puck," Wedgewood said. "That's what we need, we need that from everybody, we need that all-in effort. Guys are banged up and bleeding at the end of it. But that's a playoff game, and we're going to need that to win. It's impressive to watch."
DALLAS, TX
NHL

5 takeaways: Stars step up in playoff-type victory over Lightning

DALLAS -- Perhaps there was some extra juice given the fact the Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning faced each other in the Stanley Cup Final two years ago because what transpired on the ice Tuesday night had the look and feel of a game you'd see in the playoffs. The...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Maple Leafs

TORONTO - Owen Power took the Scotiabank Arena ice for an optional skate Tuesday morning, one final rehearsal before his NHL debut. Power will play his first game with the Sabres tonight against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The 19-year-old defenseman grew up less than 30 minutes away in Mississauga, Ontario.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sharangovich scores three points, helps Devils defeat Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored 22 seconds apart late in the second period for the New Jersey Devils in a 6-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Tuesday. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund and Kevin Bahl...
GLENDALE, AZ
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - WPG @ MTL

STASTNY 20-20 Paul Stastny recorded another multi-point game (1G, 1A) in the Jets 4-3 Sunday night against the Ottawa Senators. That's four points in his last two games which puts him at 19 goals and 20 assists this season. The 36-year-old forward is one away from 20 goals, which would be his first 20 goal season since the 2013-14 campaign when he scored 25 times. It would also be his first 20 goal, 20 assist performance since his last season with the Avalanche in 13-14. With Mark Scheifele not available tonight against Montreal, Stastny will move to the middle with his 58.5% face off percentage and that is the highest mark of his career. Scheifele had eight points (3G, 5A) as part of a five-game point streak, which is tied for his season high.
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 6, Kings 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's win Sunday night against Los Angeles. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 6-3 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday night:. 1. Kirill keeps converting. Kirill Kaprizov is unconscious right now, as he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch

Watch: KCOP-13 Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Blackhawks: 24 - 37 - 11 (59 pts) Kings: 38 - 26 - 10 (86 pts) 1. Calgary Flames: 97 points (72 GP) 2. Edmonton Oilers: 90 points (73 GP) 3. LA Kings: 86 points (74 GP) --------------------------------------------------------- 4. Vegas Golden...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Predators Sign Adam Wilsby to Two-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Defenseman was originally drafted by Predators in fourth round (101st overall) of 2020 NHL Draft. Nashville, Tenn. (April 13, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed defenseman Adam Wilsby to a two-year, entry-level contract that will begin in the 2022-23 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Preview: Arizona Back to Work with Home Game Against New Jersey

The Arizona Coyotes look to get back in the win column when they host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night (April 14) in a brief one-game homestand. The game is the second of two meetings the Coyotes have with the Devils this season, as the Yotes aim to sweep the season series. Puck drop against the Devils is set for 7 p.m.
NHL
NHL

Smith calls part of Blues-Bruins game

Ryan Smith was barely awake on Monday morning when he got a phone call from St. Louis Blues radio play-by-play broadcaster Chris Kerber. Smith, who broadcasts games for the American Hockey League's Springfield Thunderbirds, had just called three games in three nights and had only gotten home a few hours earlier following a five-hour bus ride from Hershey, PA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KESQ

Svechnikov’s tiebreaking goal sends Jets past Canadiens 4-2

MONTREAL (AP) — Evgeny Svechnikov scored a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2. Morgan Barron had a goal and an assist and Paul Stastny also scored for Winnipeg. Adam Lowry added an empty-net goal, and Dylan Samberg had two assists. Starting back-to-back games, Connor Hellebuyck made 23 saves. Josh Anderson scored his 100th career goal for Montreal, and Joel Armia added a goal against his former team. Samuel Montembeault finished with 31 saves.
NHL
NHL

Capitals score nine, top Flyers to gain in Metropolitan, wild card races

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals set a season high for goals and won their fourth straight game, 9-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Alex Ovechkin scored his 46th goal of the season and had an assist, and Lars Eller scored twice for the Capitals (41-22-10). Conor Sheary, Garnet Hathaway, Johan Larsson and Matt Irwin each had a goal and an assist, Justin Schultz had three assists, and Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves.
NHL

