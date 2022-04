The Eau Claire Memorial boys basketball team reached heights it hadn’t hit in decades this winter. It took the perfect blend of talent and work ethic to get there. The Old Abes reached the Division 1 sectional finals for the first time since 2003 and brought home the program’s first Big Rivers Conference title since 2016 this season. Memorial finished 22-5, falling one victory short of a trip to the state tournament.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO